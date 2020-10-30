|
Mumbai: Ex-students of Podar college raise Rs 25,000 in a day for senior
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
A few ex-students of Matunga's RA Podar College got together and managed to raise R25,000 within just a day, for one of their seniors, who lost both his parents to COVID-19 last month.
Thirty six-year-old Rohan (name changed to protect identity), a lawyer who passed out of the college back in 2008, lost his mother and father...
