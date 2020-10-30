Global  
 

COVID-19: India conducts 1 crore tests in 9 days

Mid-Day Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the country has conducted about 1 crore tests to diagnose Coronavirus in the last nine days. The government mentioned that on average, nearly 11 lakh COVID-19 tests were being performed every day for the past six weeks. "India has demonstrated a consistent rise in the COVID-19...
 After days of grim milestones, now finally some positive milestones for India in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic. With a jump of 36,370 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day India reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections in the country since over 3 months since July 17th, taking...

