COVID-19: India conducts 1 crore tests in 9 days

Friday, 30 October 2020 () The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that the country has conducted about 1 crore tests to diagnose Coronavirus in the last nine days. The government mentioned that on average, nearly 11 lakh COVID-19 tests were being performed every day for the past six weeks. "India has demonstrated a consistent rise in the COVID-19...
After days of grim milestones, now finally some positive milestones for India in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.
With a jump of 36,370 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day India reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections in the country since over 3 months since July 17th, taking...
United Airlines will begin offering free rapid COVID-19 test for passengers flying between London and Newark, New Jersey. According to Business Insider, the airline announced the new plan on Thursday...