Mumbai Metro line 2A: Steel girder 51-metres long launched over pillars Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In what can be called an important achievement, the MMRDA has successfully launched a 51-metres long steel girder over the pillars of the Dahisar-D N Nagar Metro line 2A on New Link Road in Kandivli. The interesting part is that the alignment at the location where the girder has been launched, has a curve with a 700 metres... In what can be called an important achievement, the MMRDA has successfully launched a 51-metres long steel girder over the pillars of the Dahisar-D N Nagar Metro line 2A on New Link Road in Kandivli. The interesting part is that the alignment at the location where the girder has been launched, has a curve with a 700 metres 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The new Audi S3 Sportback Exterior Design



The new A3 standard model has a taut and masculine design. With its low greenhouse, the body is the visualization of taut power. The heavily inclined C-pillars of the Sportback appear to give the.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:58 Published on September 21, 2020