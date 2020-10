You Might Like

Related news from verified sources DNA Exclusive! 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Samay Shah gets life threat, files police complaint In an exclusive telephonic interaction with DNA, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah, while revealing that the same man had earlier visited his...

DNA 1 day ago



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah abused by goons – watch CCTV footage 'He was also giving me threat that i will kill you,' said Samay.

Bollywood Life 1 day ago





Tweets about this