Maharashtra records less than 100 COVID-19 deaths

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
With a dip in daily figures, the state reported more than 5,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally up to 16.78 lakh cases. The recovery rate now stands at 89.99 per cent. The city reported nearly 1,000 fresh cases, along with 32 COVID-related fatalities and Mumbai now has close to 19,000 active...
