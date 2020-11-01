'Don't play dirty politics over Pulwama' says PM Modi
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flayed certain opposition parties for "playing dirty politics" on last year's Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and urged all political parties "not to play in the hands of anti-national forces" trying to break the country.
He said that when the entire nation was mourning the...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the horrific Pulwama incident during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. He said, "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were...
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 31 slammed opposition as he accused them of calling Pulwama terror attack a "conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to "gain sympathy" ahead of 2019..