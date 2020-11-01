Global  
 

Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress at MP rally

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.

A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally on Saturday in favour of BJP candidate Imarti Devi from...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Didn't call Scindia a 'dog', and will never do so: Kamal Nath

Didn't call Scindia a 'dog', and will never do so: Kamal Nath 01:10

 Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has clarified that he neither addressed BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as a dog nor he will do so. "Yesterday Jyotiraditya Scindia told that I had called him a dog in Ashok Nagar. I had neither addressed him as a dog nor I will do...

