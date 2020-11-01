|
Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress at MP rally
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.
A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally on Saturday in favour of BJP candidate Imarti Devi from...
