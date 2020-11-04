Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 1.5 lakh fake Twitter accounts used to defame Maharashtra government: Mumbai Police

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The Mumbai police on Tuesday said that Twitter accounts operated from foreign countries, some of them run by "bots", were used to spread slanderous posts against the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police after the death of actor *Sushant Singh Rajput*.

A team of cyber and forensic experts submitted the report to the Mumbai...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai with forgery material [Video]

3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai with forgery material

Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and 2 agents were caught in Mumbai on November 02. The accused were caught in Mayanagri's Sakinaka area. Indian passports, Aadhar cards, stamps were also recovered..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
‘Uddhav Thackeray don’t you dare’: Kangana Ranaut attacks CM on ‘ganja’ remark [Video]

‘Uddhav Thackeray don’t you dare’: Kangana Ranaut attacks CM on ‘ganja’ remark

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:57Published
Mumbai: Woman arrested for slapping a traffic cop, accuses him of abusing her | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai: Woman arrested for slapping a traffic cop, accuses him of abusing her | Oneindia News

A woman was arrested in Mumbai for assaulting a traffic police constable on duty. The video has gone viral on the social media. The LT Marg police on Friday arrested 29-year-old Sangrika Tiwari for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Over 1.5 lakh fake Twitter accounts used to defame Maharashtra govt, Mumbai police after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

 Exposed! Over 1.5 lakh fake Twitter accounts were used for defaming Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police.
Zee News


Tweets about this