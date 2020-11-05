Bigg Boss 14: Do you think Aly Goni's entry will help Jasmin Bhasin to play smartly in the game? — vote now
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is currently the happiest person in the house as her BFF Aly Goni has entered as a wild-card contestant. We thought of asking fans whether they feel Aly Goni's entry will help Jasmin Bhasin to play smartly in the game.
Day 5 in the Bigg Boss 14 house was the most interesting yet. While Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia tried to win the immunity task, Sidharth Shukla got into a war of words with fresher..