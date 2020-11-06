Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Situation at LAC tense, war with China can't be ruled out: CDS Rawat

DNA Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Rawat also said that the Chinese army is facing unanticipated consequences for its misadventure into Ladakh because of firm responses by Indian forces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Chinese Army facing unexpected consequences for misadventures in Ladakh: CDS Rawat

Chinese Army facing unexpected consequences for misadventures in Ladakh: CDS Rawat 01:21

 Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on November 06 stated categorically that India's posturing is, unambiguous-status quo has to be restored and the country will not accept any shifting of LAC. "Situation along LAC in Eastern Ladakh remains tense, People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

Will not accept any shift in LAC: Gen Bipin Rawat

 The CDS also laid reiterated India's position on the LAC, saying "Our posturing is unambiguous; we will not accept any shift in Line of Actual Control."
IndiaTimes

India receives extreme cold weather clothing from America for troops deployed on China border

 In a major boost to India's preparedness to take on the Chinese on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has received the initial consignment of..
IndiaTimes

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action [Video]

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action

The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in Ladakh. Japan , US and Australia have also been at loggerheads with Beijing over several issues in the recent past. The Indian Navy deployed a number of its key platforms including destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, off-shore patrol vessel Sukanya, fleet support ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. It is for first time in more than a decade that the exercise will see the participation of all four Quad countries. Australia is taking part in the exercise after 2007. The exercise will showcase the ‘high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order,’ a Defence Ministry release had said. The second phase of Malabar 20 is scheduled to be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: US records more than 1,20,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: US records more than 1,20,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that a person belonging to an upper caste can't be deprived of exercising their legal rights just because their opponent happens to be a member of the SC/ST community. Chief..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:26Published
US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? [Video]

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:36Published
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh [Video]

Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh

One of the highlights of the latest edition of the India-US 2+2 dialogue was the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement. The pact, signed during the visit of US Secretaries of State..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:01Published