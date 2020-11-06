Situation at LAC tense, war with China can't be ruled out: CDS Rawat
Rawat also said that the Chinese army is facing unanticipated consequences for its misadventure into Ladakh because of firm responses by Indian forces.
Will not accept any shift in LAC: Gen Bipin RawatThe CDS also laid reiterated India's position on the LAC, saying "Our posturing is unambiguous; we will not accept any shift in Line of Actual Control."
India receives extreme cold weather clothing from America for troops deployed on China borderIn a major boost to India's preparedness to take on the Chinese on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has received the initial consignment of..
