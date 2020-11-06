Situation at LAC tense, war with China can't be ruled out: CDS Rawat

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action



The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in Ladakh. Japan , US and Australia have also been at loggerheads with Beijing over several issues in the recent past. The Indian Navy deployed a number of its key platforms including destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, off-shore patrol vessel Sukanya, fleet support ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. It is for first time in more than a decade that the exercise will see the participation of all four Quad countries. Australia is taking part in the exercise after 2007. The exercise will showcase the ‘high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order,’ a Defence Ministry release had said. The second phase of Malabar 20 is scheduled to be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.

