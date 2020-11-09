Global  
 

Mumbai Crime: NCB arrests Firoz Nadiadwala's wife in Bollywood drug probe

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday raided film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Juhu residence during which it recovered some drugs and arrested his wife, Shabana Saeed under the NDPS Act. Nadiadwala, who was not home at the time of the search, has been summoned by the NCB to join the probe.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer...
 Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede informed that the Film Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife has been arrested on November 08. Reportedly, drugs have been recovered from the residence of film producer Nadiadwala. Adding to the development, NCB has issued summon to Nadiadwala. This...

