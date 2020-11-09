Mumbai Crime: NCB arrests Firoz Nadiadwala's wife in Bollywood drug probe
Monday, 9 November 2020 () The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday raided film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Juhu residence during which it recovered some drugs and arrested his wife, Shabana Saeed under the NDPS Act. Nadiadwala, who was not home at the time of the search, has been summoned by the NCB to join the probe.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday requested Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug connection of actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. "Bengaluru Police have..
