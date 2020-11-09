Global  
 

Mumbai Crime: Woman steals gold from relative's house to become a model

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020
An aspiring model from Jogeshwari West – Sheetal Nagraj Gholap – left her job as an adviser with a health insurance company just before the lockdown, in order to become a model, but she soon ran out of money. In order to fulfill her modelling dreams, she started stealing gold jewellery and cash from a relative's house in the...
