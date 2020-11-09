PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects for Varanasi
The total cost implication of these projects is Rs 614 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office. The prime minister also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of these projects during the event through video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion.
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Varanasi Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India
Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India
Uttar Pradesh State in India
