PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects for Varanasi

‘Celebrating Diwali with local goods will boost economy’: PM Modi in Varanasi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects worth 614 crore via video conferencing. He said that these projects would help in the overall development of Varanasi. PM Modi also made a pitch for buying local products during Diwali. ‘You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere. I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen that promote 'local for Diwali' big time,’ PM Modi said. PM Modi said that this will also give a new boost to the economy and strengthen local identity. ‘Not only local identity will be strengthened, the people who make these local products, their Diwali will also brighten up more,’ PM Modi said. ‘Going for local doesn't mean only purchasing 'diya' but everything you use in Diwali. It will encourage those making them,’ PM Modi added. PM Modi said that all citizens have a responsibility towards those making these products and helping them in these times. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:16 Published on January 1, 1970