Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects for Varanasi

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The total cost implication of these projects is Rs 614 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office. The prime minister also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of these projects during the event through video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi virtually inaugurates development projects in Varanasi

PM Modi virtually inaugurates development projects in Varanasi 01:17

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in his constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on November 09 via video conferencing. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath was also present during the inauguration ceremony.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

‘Celebrating Diwali with local goods will boost economy’: PM Modi in Varanasi [Video]

‘Celebrating Diwali with local goods will boost economy’: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects worth 614 crore via video conferencing. He said that these projects would help in the overall development of Varanasi. PM Modi also made a pitch for buying local products during Diwali. ‘You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere. I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen that promote 'local for Diwali' big time,’ PM Modi said. PM Modi said that this will also give a new boost to the economy and strengthen local identity. ‘Not only local identity will be strengthened, the people who make these local products, their Diwali will also brighten up more,’ PM Modi said. ‘Going for local doesn't mean only purchasing 'diya' but everything you use in Diwali. It will encourage those making them,’ PM Modi added. PM Modi said that all citizens have a responsibility towards those making these products and helping them in these times. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:16Published

Agriculture reforms will connect farmers directly to market, send middlemen out of system: PM

 Highlighting various schemes launched by the government, Modi said under the Swamitva scheme, farmers will be issued property cards, which will not only help..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus

 A statement by the University read, PM Modi, will through video conferencing unveil the life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda installed in the University campus..
IndiaTimes

Varanasi Varanasi Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India


Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate several projects in Varanasi today

 During the event, PM Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of these projects. According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath..
DNA

Yogi Adityanath govt gives 30 days salary as Diwali bonus to 15 lakh state employees

 Nearly 15 lakh UP government employees will get Diwali bonus, equivalent to 30-days salary. The move will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,023 crore. As per the..
DNA

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Raju Srivastava, KP Maurya inaugurate 'Film Vikas Parishad' office in Lucknow [Video]

Raju Srivastava, KP Maurya inaugurate 'Film Vikas Parishad' office in Lucknow

The office of 'film vikas parishad' or State Film Commission office was inaugurated in UP's Lucknow on November 08. President of UP Film Development Council and actor cum comedian Raju Srivastava participated in the inauguration ceremony. The function took place at Soochna Parisar in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya also accompanied him on this occasion. Speaking to media, Deputy CM KP Maurya said, "Through this office, we hope to work on building a new film city in UP, bigger than even Mumbai Film City."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:40Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: PM Modi visits Statue of Unity, inaugurates various projects in Gujarat [Video]

Watch: PM Modi visits Statue of Unity, inaugurates various projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated as many as 17 new projects including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published
PM Modi inaugurates 9 highway projects, 'Har Gao Mein Optical Fibre' project in Bihar [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates 9 highway projects, 'Har Gao Mein Optical Fibre' project in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar. The foundation stone laying ceremony took place via video conferencing on September 21. PM Modi also inaugurated..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Railway projects in Bihar will strengthen eastern India's rail connectivity: PM Modi [Video]

Railway projects in Bihar will strengthen eastern India's rail connectivity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various railway projects in Bihar via video-conferencing on September 18. PM said, "These projects, worth almost Rs 3,000 crores, will not only strengthen..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects for Varanasi

 The total cost implication of these projects is Rs 614 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office. The prime minister also interacted with some of the...
IndiaTimes

Strict law to put a check on 'love jihad' in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

 Referring to Friday’s decision of Allahabad high court that the conversion only for marriage is not valid, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-DayDNA

Respect for women to be inculcated in Uttar Pradesh school boys

 With the aim to teach boys in Uttar Pradesh that they should respect a woman, the Yogi Adityanath government has gone in for a paradigm shift in the syllabus for...
Mid-Day