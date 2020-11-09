Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for development projects in Varanasi
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Prime Minister *Narendra Modi* on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects for Varanasi, including those related to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure.
The total cost implication of these projects is Rs 614 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in his constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on November 09 via video conferencing. Chief Minister..
