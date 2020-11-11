Republic TV distribution head held; Supreme Court to hear anchor's plea today Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Assistant Vice President and distribution head of Republic TV Ghanshyam Singh was arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the *Crime Branch* on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP scam. This is the first arrest of a Republic TV staffer since police chief Param Bir Singh took a press conference on October 8 alleging... Assistant Vice President and distribution head of Republic TV Ghanshyam Singh was arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the *Crime Branch* on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP scam. This is the first arrest of a Republic TV staffer since police chief Param Bir Singh took a press conference on October 8 alleging 👓 View full article

