Republic TV distribution head held; Supreme Court to hear anchor's plea today

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Republic TV distribution head held; Supreme Court to hear anchor's plea todayAssistant Vice President and distribution head of Republic TV Ghanshyam Singh was arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the *Crime Branch* on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP scam. This is the first arrest of a Republic TV staffer since police chief Param Bir Singh took a press conference on October 8 alleging...
