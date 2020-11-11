Republic TV distribution head held; Supreme Court to hear anchor's plea today
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Assistant Vice President and distribution head of Republic TV Ghanshyam Singh was arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the *Crime Branch* on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP scam. This is the first arrest of a Republic TV staffer since police chief Param Bir Singh took a press conference on October 8 alleging...
Assistant Vice President and distribution head of Republic TV Ghanshyam Singh was arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the *Crime Branch* on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP scam. This is the first arrest of a Republic TV staffer since police chief Param Bir Singh took a press conference on October 8 alleging...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources