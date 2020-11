HT Digital Content - Published 5 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Watch: Arnab Goswami leaves from jail after getting bail from Supreme Court 01:12 Television anchor Arnab Goswami walked out of jail on November 11 evening after securing bail from the Supreme Court earlier in the day. The Republic TV editor-in-chief was arrested on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case. Goswami and 2 others have been accused in the case relating to the death...