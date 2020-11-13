Congress says no comments, party leaders attack Obama
Friday, 13 November 2020 () After Rahul Gandhi was referred to as a 'nervous' leader by former US President Barack Obama in his book, the Congress chose not to comment on it officially, though party leaders on Friday criticized Obama.
After recent trends of Madhya Pradesh by-poll results showed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading over Congress in the state, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the results have proved that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh are the traitors. "I am a worker of Bharatiya Janata Party...
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on November 13 mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying the respect he was getting in India "has turned to global now". He said, "Nothing more to discuss on Rahul Gandhi's intelligence when big figure like Obama has said it all. Rahul Gandhi should know now that the respect he was getting in India has turned global." His comment comes after former US President Barack Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject. "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury spoke to senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar in this latest episode of On The Record. Speaking on the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly polls, Anwar admitted that the problem was entirely their own. The Congress leader also spoke on former US president Barack Obama's remarks on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir. Watch full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:55Published
As the nail biting match continues in Bihar with the counting underway, NDA is leading with Mahagathbandhan catching up. Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that the counting will go up to around 35..
Addressing a press conference in West Bengal's Murshidabad on November 10, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on Bihar election results. Ranjan said, "Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) tactic of..