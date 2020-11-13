Global  
 

Congress says no comments, party leaders attack Obama

IndiaTimes Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
After Rahul Gandhi was referred to as a 'nervous' leader by former US President Barack Obama in his book, the Congress chose not to comment on it officially, though party leaders on Friday criticized Obama.
