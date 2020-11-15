Global  
 

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad tipped to be Bihar's Deputy CM

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar, is yet to decide its nominee for the Deputy Chief Minister's post, long held by its veteran leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

However, as per sources, Tarkishore Prasad, who was elected as the BJP's legislature party leader on Sunday, is...
