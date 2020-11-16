Media educated people, mitigated impact of COVID-19: President on National Press Day
Monday, 16 November 2020 () Media persons have been among frontline corona warriors who played an important role in educating people and mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.
In his written message on the occasion of the National Press Day, the president also appreciated the Press Council of India...
The average American feels old for the first time at age 47, according to new research. A new survey of 2,000 Americans over the age of 40 found that the average American starts to actually worry about..