Media educated people, mitigated impact of COVID-19: President on National Press Day

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Media persons have been among frontline corona warriors who played an important role in educating people and mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

In his written message on the occasion of the National Press Day, the president also appreciated the Press Council of India...
Media persons played important role in educating people, mitigating impact of Covid-19: Kovind

 "I am happy to learn that the Press Council of India is celebrating National Press Day on November 16 on the theme 'Role of Media during Covid-19 and its Impact...
