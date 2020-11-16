Global  
 

Narendra Modi government committed towards press freedom: Amit Shah

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the freedom of press and strongly opposes those who throttle it.



Greetings on #NationalPressDay. Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening...
