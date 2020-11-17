Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bihar cabinet's first meeting today, Nitish Kumar likely to distribute portfolios

DNA Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
A total of 10 new faces have been included in Nitish Kumar's cabinet, who will attend the meeting for the first time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight time|Oneindia News

Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight time|Oneindia News 01:10

 Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister of Bihar on Monday evening. Several other leaders of the BJP-JD(U) NDA alliance took oath as ministers in the new Bihar cabinet. This is the fourth straight term in power for the JDU and the seventh time Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the chief...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Special AICC panel may discuss Bihar debacle, internal rumblings

 The special AICC committee to assist Congress President Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet on Tuesday in the wake of the fresh setback in the Bihar elections and..
IndiaTimes

Nitish admits he will miss Sushil Kumar Modi in new cabinet

 After taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar here on Monday, Nitish Kumar said he is missing his trusted colleague Sushil Kumar Modi in the new cabinet.
IndiaTimes

Ashok Gehlot attacks Kapil Sibal after latter's criticism over Bihar election defeat

 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Kapil Sibal's comments criticising the leadership after the poll defeat has "hurt the sentiments" of party..
DNA

Who is Renu Devi? Know more about Bihar's first woman Deputy Chief Minister

 Renu Devi belongs to the Nonia community which is classified as an Extremely Backward Class (EBC) and is considered to be a strong vote bank of Nitish Kumar's..
DNA

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician

Fadnavis hails Nitish Kumar after he takes oath as Bihar CM

 Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday congratulated JD(U) president Nitish Kumar after the latter took oath as Bihar's chief minister for the..
IndiaTimes
JD(U) leaders take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers [Video]

JD(U) leaders take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers

JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar. Vijay Kumar Choudhary served as speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly in the last cabinet. Vijendra Prasad Yadav was the Energy Minister in the former cabinet. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister. Rashtriya Janata Dal boycotted swearing-in ceremony. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NDA will work together and serve people: CM Nitish after taking oath [Video]

NDA will work together and serve people: CM Nitish after taking oath

After taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time, Nitish Kumar on November 16 said that NDA will work together and serve the people. "Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
NDA govt will complete tenure and will take Bihar forward: Devendra Fadnavis [Video]

NDA govt will complete tenure and will take Bihar forward: Devendra Fadnavis

Bihar BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on November 16 said that Bihar's newly elected government will complete its tenure years and will take state forward. "We are very happy. NDA got an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud [Video]

Bihar: Nitish Kumar's 7th CM oath; RJD boycotts event alleging poll fraud

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on November 16. This will be Kumar's fourth consecutive term at the helm of the state government...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Bihar: Nitish Kumar, 13 ministers to take oath on November 16

 Apart from Nitish Kumar who will take oath as the Bihar Chief Minister and 13 Ministers from NDA parties will be sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan here on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

NDA MLAs to meet on Nov 15 to elect leader: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

 With BJP intent on keeping Nitish Kumar at the helm, the oath-taking is likely to take place in the coming week. 
Zee News Also reported by •Hindu

Anti-incumbency defying but dwarfed: What Nitish 7.0 means in Bihar?

 Jyoti Basu of West Bengal and Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim may have served longer as Chief Ministers, but with the NDA returning to power in Bihar in 2020,...
Mid-Day