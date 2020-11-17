Bharat Biotech starts phase III trials for COVAXIN

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Bharat Biotech announced the commencement of Phase III trials of COVAXIN on Monday. The Phase III trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India and will be conducted in partnership with ICMR. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.



This is India's first phase 3 efficacy study for a...