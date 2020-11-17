Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bharat Biotech starts phase III trials for COVAXIN

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Bharat Biotech announced the commencement of Phase III trials of COVAXIN on Monday. The Phase III trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India and will be conducted in partnership with ICMR. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.

This is India's first phase 3 efficacy study for a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jury Trials Postponed As Maryland Judiciary Courts Go Back To Phase III [Video]

Jury Trials Postponed As Maryland Judiciary Courts Go Back To Phase III

The Maryland Judiciary is restricting its operations to Phase III as coronavirus cases surge in the state.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:15Published
EJ Espresso: PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi in Bihar; Malaika's fitness mantra revealed [Video]

EJ Espresso: PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi in Bihar; Malaika's fitness mantra revealed

PM and Rahul to enter battleground Bihar today. Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine cleared for Phase 3 trials. Eros Now apologises for 'vulgar' Navratri campaign. And Malaika's fitness mantra revealed as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:11Published
Accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Donaldson III to have four separate trials [Video]

Accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Donaldson III to have four separate trials

Accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III will be in court for four separate trials, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' enters phase-3 trials

 Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech is now undergoing phase-3 trials, Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said...
IndiaTimes

Bharat Biotech`s coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine `Covaxin` enters phase-3 trials; will it be world`s cheapest vaccine?

 Bharat Biotech on Monday announced the commencement of phase III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a...
Zee News

Third phase trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin begin

 Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that it has commenced Phase-3 trials of Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine for COVID-19. The Phase-3...
Mid-Day