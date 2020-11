Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' commences phase-3 trial at AIIMS

Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

The Phase-III human trials of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin began at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday.M V Padma Srivastava, the chief of Neurosciences Centre and three other volunteers received the first dose of Covaxin. Around 15,000 volunteers at AIIMS will be given the shot as