Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' commences phase-3 trial at AIIMS

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 14 hours ago It is 26/11 for Punjab: Sukhbir Badal on repressing farmers' protest | Oneindia News 02:36 Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Haryana government for trying to thwart farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, terming the attempt as 'Punjab's 26/11'; Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tweeted saying that Haryana govt was provoking farmers and violating their rights by not allowing them to...