Nitish allocates portfolios, keeps home, gives Tarkishore finance
A day after taking oath for a new term along with his ministerial colleagues, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday allocated portfolios among them, keeping with himself home, general administration, vigilance and three more departments.
