Nitish allocates portfolios, keeps home, gives Tarkishore finance

Bihar girl burnt alive: Family members stage protest in Patna



Family members of a girl put her body on road at Kargil Chowk, Patna and protested on November 15 demanding arrest of 2 accused, who allegedly burnt the 20-year-old girl. After assurance of the police, family members performed her funeral. The girl was allegedly burnt to death in Vaishali district after she objected to the harassment on October 30. After struggling for two weeks the girl was succumbed to her injuries.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published on November 17, 1813