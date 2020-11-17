Global  
 

Nitish allocates portfolios, keeps home, gives Tarkishore finance

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
A day after taking oath for a new term along with his ministerial colleagues, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday allocated portfolios among them, keeping with himself home, general administration, vigilance and three more departments.
