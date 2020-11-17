Global  
 

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan assures second crorepati, IPS Officer Mohita Sharma that he would follow her on Instagram

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 host Amitabh Bachchan tells the second crorepati of the season, IPS Officer Mohita Sharma that he would follow her on Instagram.
