57% Bihar ministers have declared criminal cases against them: ADR
Eight of the 14 newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Six (43 per cent) of the ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to the poll rights group. Eight or 57 per cent of the ministers face criminal cases, it said.
