Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

57% Bihar ministers have declared criminal cases against them: ADR

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Eight of the 14 newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). ​​Six (43 per cent) of the ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to the poll rights group. Eight or 57 per cent of the ministers face criminal cases, it said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

2 injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Bihar [Video]

2 injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Bihar

Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar on November 20. "Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar. One of them is seriously injured," a doctor said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published
CM Nitish Kumar celebrates Chhath Puja at his residence [Video]

CM Nitish Kumar celebrates Chhath Puja at his residence

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took part in Chhath Puja celebrations at his residence in Patna. Devotees across country flocked to ghats to offer prayers on 3rd day of Chhath Puja.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Association for Democratic Reforms


Related videos from verified sources

India's COVID-19 response approach was pre-emptive, graded: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

India's COVID-19 response approach was pre-emptive, graded: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took part in the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health. The meeting took place via video conferencing in the national capital on November 11. Addressing at the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
Bihar polls: 'Salaries of CM, MLAs, ministers will be cut to give jobs,' says Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Bihar polls: 'Salaries of CM, MLAs, ministers will be cut to give jobs,' says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attended "yuva naukri samvad" program on November 02 ahead of second round of voting for state assembly elections. In the event, Tejashwi Yadav promised to give jobs to 10..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Maharashtra in Bihar, but with a difference

 Before last year's dramatic changes in Maharashtra were tipped to alter the direction of political discourse across the country, the Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad...
Mid-Day

Bihar voted for development, says Narendra Modi after election result

 After the good show of NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections, where it held an edge over the Mahagathbandhan till late on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra...
Mid-Day

Anti-incumbency defying but dwarfed: What Nitish 7.0 means in Bihar?

 Jyoti Basu of West Bengal and Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim may have served longer as Chief Ministers, but with the NDA returning to power in Bihar in 2020,...
Mid-Day