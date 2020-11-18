57% Bihar ministers have declared criminal cases against them: ADR

2 injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Bihar Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar on November 20. "Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar. One of them is seriously injured," a doctor said.

CM Nitish Kumar celebrates Chhath Puja at his residence Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took part in Chhath Puja celebrations at his residence in Patna. Devotees across country flocked to ghats to offer prayers on 3rd day of Chhath Puja.

Bihar polls: 'Salaries of CM, MLAs, ministers will be cut to give jobs,' says Tejashwi Yadav RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attended "yuva naukri samvad" program on November 02 ahead of second round of voting for state assembly elections. In the event, Tejashwi Yadav promised to give jobs to 10..

India's COVID-19 response approach was pre-emptive, graded: Harsh Vardhan Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took part in the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health. The meeting took place via video conferencing in the national capital on November 11. Addressing at the..

Maharashtra in Bihar, but with a difference Before last year's dramatic changes in Maharashtra were tipped to alter the direction of political discourse across the country, the Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad...

Mid-Day 5 days ago





Bihar voted for development, says Narendra Modi after election result After the good show of NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections, where it held an edge over the Mahagathbandhan till late on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



