COVID-19: Curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am from Friday

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
With the rising cases of Corona infection during and after the Diwali celebrations in Ahmedabad, the authorities have decided to impose curfew during the night in Ahmedabad city from 9 pm to 6 in the morning.

After more than three months, the total number of coronavirus infection cases are on the rise in Gujarat, where once...
