COVID-19: Curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am from Friday
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
With the rising cases of Corona infection during and after the Diwali celebrations in Ahmedabad, the authorities have decided to impose curfew during the night in Ahmedabad city from 9 pm to 6 in the morning.
