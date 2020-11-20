Global  
 

COVID-19 alarm: Experts call for reimposing curbs in Delhi

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020
With Covid cases increasing rapidly in the national capital, the health experts are of the view that the Kejriwal government need to reimpose restrictions or impose a partial lockdown in the city to contain the Covid spread.

Speaking to IANS, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of...
