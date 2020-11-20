IAS toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Khan file for divorce with mutual consent in Jaipur court

You Might Like

Rural economy shattered completely due to demonetization: CM Gehlot



Addressing a press conference via video conferencing in Jaipur on November 08, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot spoke on four years of demonetization. He said, "4 years since demonetization, the farmers, labourers and traders have been destroyed. The rural economy has been shattered completely due to demonetization." "Reserve Bank of India (RBI) itself has said that 99.3% of money has been deposited back with them," CM Gehlot added. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09 Published on January 1, 1970 Potters, decorative items sellers pin hope on Diwali to bring back glitter to business



Potters and sellers of decorative items in Jaipur are hoping for a good sale this Diwali which is coming under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. Recent festivals like Dussehra, Navratri and Eid were impacted by the virus and shopkeepers didn't get expected footfall of customers as compared to previous years. People are also boycotting Chinese products because of the recent standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:43 Published on January 1, 1970 People in Jaipur to burn COVID themed effigies this Dussehra



COVID-19 is leaving no stone unturned to play spoilsport. Dussehra celebrations will not be as grand as before this year. Ravana effigy makers from Rajasthan's Jaipur are also feeling the brunt. According to a Ravana effigies maker, people are not coming to buy their effigies; they are only able to sell small effigies. He said that COVID-19 themed effigies are in demand. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published on January 1, 1970