COVID-19 patient in Bengal brought home days after being declared dead, cremated

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
In a bizarre incident, an elderly coronavirus patient was brought back home in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district by his family members, a week after they received "his body" from a COVID hospital and cremated it. Shibdas Bandyopadhyay, a resident of Birati, returned home a day before the family members were to perform his...
