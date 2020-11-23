Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian Coast Guard averts mishap off Nicobar Islands by towing drifting tanker to safety

DNA Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The vessel with 24 crew onboard was en route to Dubai and has been facing a total power failure since November 19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Coast Guard Indian Coast Guard Maritime security agency of India's military

Sri Lankan boat with 100 kg heroin seized by Indian Coast Guard; six crew members arrested

 Initial investigation revealed that the contraband was transferred to the Sri Lankan boat from a Pakistani dhow from Karachi.
DNA

Cyclone Nivar: Indian Navy, Coast Guard assets ready for rescue ops in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

 The Indian Navy has deployed INS Parundu, a vessel from Vishakapatnam with HADR bricks and diving teams to render assistance.
DNA
Watch: Indian Coast Guard apprehends suspicious boat near Andaman Island [Video]

Watch: Indian Coast Guard apprehends suspicious boat near Andaman Island

Indian Coast Guard apprehended a suspicious boat with 12 Myanmarese crew members near Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The boat was spotted first by a helicopter and is now being brought to Port Blair for crew interrogation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Nicobar Islands Nicobar Islands

BrahMos hits target with 'pinpoint precision' in test firing

 India on Wednesday conducted two more “live operational firings” of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago. The..
IndiaTimes

India kicks off multiple 'live tests' of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

 India on Tuesday kicked off what will be multiple operational firings of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile this week, in yet another hard-nosed display of..
IndiaTimes
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of trilateral maritime exercise commences in Andaman Sea [Video]

SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of trilateral maritime exercise commences in Andaman Sea

A trilateral naval exercise involving India, Singapore, Thailand commenced in Andaman Sea. This is the second edition of the two-day long naval exercise, SITMEX 2020. The exercise is scheduled in a 'non-contact, at sea only format' in view of Covid-19. SITMEX-2020 aims to further consolidate interoperability between the three navies. The exercise also aims to enhance understanding best practices for multi-faceted maritime operations. This edition would involve a war-at-sea exercise, naval manoeuvres, weapon firing, etc. Indian Navy is represented by two indigenous warships - INS Kamorta and INS Karmuk. Singapore is represented by RSS Intrepid and RSS Endeavour while Thailand is by HTMS Kraburi. The five-day maiden edition of the exercise was conducted in September 2019. Exercise was held off Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the harbour phase at Port Blair.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:27Published
Indian Navy Marine Commandos conducted combat free-fall exercise in Andaman and Nicobar [Video]

Indian Navy Marine Commandos conducted combat free-fall exercise in Andaman and Nicobar

Indian Navy Marine Commandos conducted combat free-fall exercise. The exercise was conducted at all airfields of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 17 and Nov 18.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Dubai Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

Iran's Rouhani accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist - TV

 DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's president on Saturday accused Israel of killing a prominent Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret..
WorldNews
Dubai's growing Islamic Economy [Video]

Dubai's growing Islamic Economy

Valued at over €1.7 trillion the Islamic economy is big business. In this episode, Target talks to industry insiders hoping to position Dubai as a regional hub. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:00Published
Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli [Video]

Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli

On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that. It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," said Kohli during the virtual press conference. "After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11. So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

You Might Like