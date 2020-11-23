Indian Coast Guard averts mishap off Nicobar Islands by towing drifting tanker to safety
The vessel with 24 crew onboard was en route to Dubai and has been facing a total power failure since November 19.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indian Coast Guard Maritime security agency of India's military
Sri Lankan boat with 100 kg heroin seized by Indian Coast Guard; six crew members arrestedInitial investigation revealed that the contraband was transferred to the Sri Lankan boat from a Pakistani dhow from Karachi.
DNA
Cyclone Nivar: Indian Navy, Coast Guard assets ready for rescue ops in Tamil Nadu, PuducherryThe Indian Navy has deployed INS Parundu, a vessel from Vishakapatnam with HADR bricks and diving teams to render assistance.
DNA
Watch: Indian Coast Guard apprehends suspicious boat near Andaman Island
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
Nicobar Islands
BrahMos hits target with 'pinpoint precision' in test firingIndia on Wednesday conducted two more “live operational firings” of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago. The..
IndiaTimes
India kicks off multiple 'live tests' of BrahMos supersonic cruise missileIndia on Tuesday kicked off what will be multiple operational firings of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile this week, in yet another hard-nosed display of..
IndiaTimes
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of trilateral maritime exercise commences in Andaman Sea
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:27Published
Indian Navy Marine Commandos conducted combat free-fall exercise in Andaman and Nicobar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05Published
Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates
Iran's Rouhani accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist - TVDUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's president on Saturday accused Israel of killing a prominent Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret..
WorldNews
Dubai's growing Islamic Economy
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:00Published
Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
You Might Like