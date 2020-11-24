Cyclone Nivar: NDRF teams in action, Section 144 in Puducherry

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates



Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain &.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14 Published 3 hours ago Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar



A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43 Published 19 hours ago Cyclone Nivar heads to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry | Oneindia News



Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are braced for Cyclone Nivar that is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is steadily making its way to the coast. These states are expected to experience very.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:09 Published 1 day ago