Cyclone Nivar: NDRF teams in action, Section 144 in Puducherry

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Thirty teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into action across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as Cyclone Nivar moves towards the southern coast of India, NDRF informed.

"Alerting community, facilitating local administration across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," said Satya Pradhan,...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar' 01:16

 The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25.

