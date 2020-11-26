Ahmed Patel laid to rest; Rahul Gandhi attends funeral

‘Don’t see them as Hindu & Muslim,’ says Allahabad HC; blow to Love Jihad law?



As some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have been mulling introduction of a law against ‘Love Jihad’, the Allahabad High Court has cancelled a case against a Muslim man Salamat by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry him. ‘We do not see Priyanka Kharwar & Salamat as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who out of their own free will and choice are living together peacefully and happily over a year. An individual on attaining majority is statutorily conferred a right to choose a partner, which if denied would not only affect his/her human right but also right to life & personal liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,’ The High Court bench said. So how could this verdict be a setback to the BJP ruled states planning a Love Jihad law? Watch this video to find out.

