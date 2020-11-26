Ahmed Patel laid to rest; Rahul Gandhi attends funeral

Global  
 

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday. Patel's mortal remains reached Piraman from Vadodara and he was laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery in the presence of hundreds of locals and Congress leaders. The mortal remains reached airport Wednesday night and were kept at the Sardar Patel Hospital at Ankleshwar town of Bharuch district.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel

 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tribute to Ahmed Patel...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to senior party leader Ahmed Patel on November 26. Patel breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Nov 25. He was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 71-year-old.

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were brought to Sardar Patel Hospital in his hometown of Bharuch in Gujarat on November 25. His last rites will likely be performed on November 26 in his native place. The veteran Congress leader, a confidante of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, passed away in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal Patel confirmed on Twitter. Ahmed Patel had tested positive for coronavirus around a month back, and was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. The seasoned leader died due to multi-organ failure. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi, almost every political leader condoled Ahmed Patel's death. PM Modi called him a person with "sharp mind" and someone who "strengthened" the Congress party. Whereas Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade" in Ahmed Patel.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to the former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi. He was accompanied by Congress National General Secretary K C Venugopal. Tarun Gogoi passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. He was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications.

