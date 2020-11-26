PM says 'One Nation, One Election' need of India

Global  
 

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 November 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for 'One Nation, One Election', saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works. Addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conference, Modi also paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and asserted that India is fighting terrorism now with new policy and new process.
