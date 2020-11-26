PM says 'One Nation, One Election' need of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for 'One Nation, One Election', saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works. Addressing the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conference, Modi also paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and asserted that India is fighting terrorism now with new policy and new process.
Centre may pay for vaccination drive, announcement likely in Budegt 2021PM Narendra Modi will visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Saturday to understand the process of COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution
Covid-19: PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on Nov 28Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the..
PM Modi likely to visit Serum Institute, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals in Pune over weekendPM Modi might visit the institutes to understand the process of COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution.
PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation
Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice
Armenian PM, under pressure to quit after Karabakh defeat, unveils action planRead full article 18 November 2020, 8:40 am·1-min read YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday unveiled a six-month action plan..
Greek PM calls for restraint during uprising anniversary, amid coronavirusGreece's Prime Minister appealed to political parties on Monday to show "self-restraint" in commemorations marking the 1973 crushing of a student uprising by the..
Home minister Amit Shah pays tributes to victims of 26/11 terror attacksUnion Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 12th anniversary..
Tributes paid to martyrs on 12th anniversary of 26/11 attackMaharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Anil Deshmukh and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray paid..
26/11: US says it stands with India and remains resolute in fight against terrorismNovember 26 marks the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. "Through the Rewards for Justice programme, we seek to ensure that all those..
'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary
