Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Stan Swamy, the 83-year-old tribal rights activist arrested for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, will have to wait a few more days for a straw and a sipper cup he needs as a Parkinson's patient.
Responding to Swamy's request for these items before a special court here on Thursday, the National Investigation...
