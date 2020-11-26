Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer

Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Stan Swamy, the 83-year-old tribal rights activist arrested for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, will have to wait a few more days for a straw and a sipper cup he needs as a Parkinson's patient.



Responding to Swamy's request for these items before a special court here on Thursday, the National Investigation...