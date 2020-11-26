Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stan Swamy's wait for straw and sipper gets longer

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Stan Swamy, the 83-year-old tribal rights activist arrested for his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, will have to wait a few more days for a straw and a sipper cup he needs as a Parkinson's patient.

Responding to Swamy's request for these items before a special court here on Thursday, the National Investigation...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Do not have a straw and sipper to give Stan Swamy, NIA tells court

 Hearing on plea for feeding aids, warm clothing put off.
Hindu