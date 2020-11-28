Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to visit vaccine making units in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune today

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will embark on a three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune (Maharashtra), the Prime Minister's Office said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: PM Modi vaccine tour to 3 cities tomorrow | Details here | Oneindia News

PM Modi vaccine tour to 3 cities tomorrow | Details here | Oneindia News 01:18

 PM Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a 3-city tour on Saturday to understand the vaccine manufacture and distribution process. He will visit 3 vaccine plants of Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute and bharat biotech located in Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad respectively on November 28th. #VaccineTour...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM, says Central teams to assist in Cyclone Nivar relief work

 PM Modi expressed condolence on the loss of lives and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured. "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of..
IndiaTimes
‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest [Video]

‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest

As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now trying to confuse farmers. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gadkari said that all the reforms introduced by the Modi government are in the best interest of the farmers and will ensure they get more money for their produce. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published
Congress opposes Narendra Modi but ends up opposing country: JP Nadda [Video]

Congress opposes Narendra Modi but ends up opposing country: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. He said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, NC leader Farooq Abdullah says he'll seek China's help to restore Article 370. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says she'll not raise tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq 's flag is restored. These are our national leaders. Congress opposes Modi ji but ends up opposing the country. It stands with Gupkar alliance."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Pune Pune Place in Maharashtra, India

Trip of hundred envoys to Pune vax facilities put off for now

 The visit of ambassadors and high commissioners of 100 countries to two local vaccine manufacturing facilities, scheduled for December 4, has been cancelled...
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin begins at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital [Video]

COVID-19: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin begins at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital

Phase-3 trial of Covaxin began at Sola Civil Hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Volunteers are coming at the hospital for the test. "Volunteers who've been vaccinated have yet not complained of any health issues or symptoms. More volunteers will be vaccinated today," said Sola Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Parul Bhatt. Meanwhile, preparation is underway at Serum Institute of India in Pune where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on November 28. PM will review the vaccine production.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Metropolis in Gujarat, India

PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccine development on his visit to three facilities

 PM Narendra Modi will visit facilities in Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad tomorrow to review COVID-19 vaccine development work and discuss distribution.
DNA

Rs 24,000 crore bullet train contract creates record

 The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) on Thursday signed the country’s largest ever government-funded civil contract of Rs 24,000 crore for the..
IndiaTimes

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Those who called Hyderabad polls 'gully ka chunav' disrespected it: JP Nadda [Video]

Those who called Hyderabad polls 'gully ka chunav' disrespected it: JP Nadda

Ahead of Hyderabad elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. Nadda said, "Before my arrival, it was said that a party president is coming for 'gully ka chunav'. It is disrespect to the electorate of Hyderabad. 74 lakh voters, 5 Lok Sabha seat and 24 Assembly constituencies and over 1 crore population - is it a gully to you?" GHMC elections are scheduled to be held on December 01 and counting of votes will take place on December 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

International coalition of activists launches protest against Amazon

 The “Make Amazon Pay” logo projected onto Amazon’s campus in Hyderabad, India. | Image: Make Amazon Pay campaign

An international group of..
The Verge
GHMC elections: JP Nadda holds massive roadshow in Hyderabad [Video]

GHMC elections: JP Nadda holds massive roadshow in Hyderabad

Ahead Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a massive roadshow from Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in Hyderabad on November 27. He was accompanied by Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy. However, COVID-19 norms were floated during the roadshow. Voting for GHMC elections will be held on December 01.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Serum Institute of India Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer

PM to visit vaccine centres in 3 cities

 While in Hyderabad, the PM will visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facilities, where work on the development of India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine,..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India to review COVID vaccine production [Video]

PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India to review COVID vaccine production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review COVID vaccine production. Divisional Commissioner of Pune, Saurabh Rao said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review the vaccine production and distribution preparation here. Ambassadors of 100 countries are scheduled to visit Pune on December 4, they will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited here."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

SC: Courts mustn’t allow use of law to harass citizens

 The Supreme Court on Friday spoke firmly about the sanctity of personal liberty and said it was the sacred duty of courts to ensure that the state did not use..
IndiaTimes
All I know is Kangana called Mumbai 'PoK', everything else is BMC's matter: Raut on Bombay HC's decision [Video]

All I know is Kangana called Mumbai 'PoK', everything else is BMC's matter: Raut on Bombay HC's decision

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court's decision over BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's office is a legal matter. "This is a legal matter of BMC. All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai 'PoK'. Do parties which are excited over Court order agree with this? Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?" Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 07 and 09, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray emphasises on single lockdown policy

 Uddhav Thackeray also urged the Centre to work in tandem with state governments on the issue of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA

Bharat Biotech Bharat Biotech Indian biotechnology company and vaccine manufacturer

GHMC: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda among BJP bigwigs for Hyderabad civic poll campaign

 Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city, though not for electoral purposes - he will visit Bharat Biotech on November 29.
DNA

Bharat Biotech expects COVID-19 vaccine to be atleast 60% effective, launch likely in Q2 of 2021

 Bharat Biotech launched its third phase trials of Covaxin in Haryana on November 20. It had applied for permission to the DGCI on October 2
DNA

Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech confirms adverse event during Covaxin phase 1 trial reported within 24 hours

 The adverse event occurred in a 35-year old participant with no co-morbidities, who was part of Phase 1 trials at a site in western India.
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi to vist Serum Institute | PM to understand vaccine production | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi to vist Serum Institute | PM to understand vaccine production | Oneindia News

PM Modi will visit the Serum Institute of India on Saturday to understand the process of vaccine production and distribution. Serum Institute of India has an agreement with Asta Zeneca to manufacture..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published
‘Ramp up cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines’: PM Modi tells CMs [Video]

‘Ramp up cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines’: PM Modi tells CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to start work on cold storage facilities during his meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid crisis. ‘Today I spoke to chief ministers of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:27Published
PM Modi inaugurates water aerodrome and seaplane services at Sabarmati Riverfront [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates water aerodrome and seaplane services at Sabarmati Riverfront

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural event of seaplane service on October 31. He travelled in India's maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati. The flight connects Sabarmati..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

PM to visit vaccine centres in 3 cities

 While in Hyderabad, the PM will visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facilities, where work on the development of India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayHindu

Bharat Biotech expects COVID-19 vaccine to be atleast 60% effective, launch likely in Q2 of 2021

 Bharat Biotech launched its third phase trials of Covaxin in Haryana on November 20. It had applied for permission to the DGCI on October 2
DNA

Indian vaccine co had adverse event; experts seek more transparency

 Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s potential Covid-19 vaccine reported a serious adverse event during clinical trials in August, even as it’s now initiated the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA