PM Modi to visit vaccine making units in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will embark on a three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune (Maharashtra), the Prime Minister's Office said.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM, says Central teams to assist in Cyclone Nivar relief workPM Modi expressed condolence on the loss of lives and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured. "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of..
IndiaTimes
‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
Congress opposes Narendra Modi but ends up opposing country: JP Nadda
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
Pune Place in Maharashtra, India
Trip of hundred envoys to Pune vax facilities put off for nowThe visit of ambassadors and high commissioners of 100 countries to two local vaccine manufacturing facilities, scheduled for December 4, has been cancelled...
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Phase-3 trial of Covaxin begins at Ahmedabad's Sola Civil Hospital
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53Published
Ahmedabad Metropolis in Gujarat, India
PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccine development on his visit to three facilitiesPM Narendra Modi will visit facilities in Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad tomorrow to review COVID-19 vaccine development work and discuss distribution.
DNA
Rs 24,000 crore bullet train contract creates recordThe National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) on Thursday signed the country’s largest ever government-funded civil contract of Rs 24,000 crore for the..
IndiaTimes
Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India
Those who called Hyderabad polls 'gully ka chunav' disrespected it: JP Nadda
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
International coalition of activists launches protest against AmazonThe “Make Amazon Pay” logo projected onto Amazon’s campus in Hyderabad, India. | Image: Make Amazon Pay campaign
An international group of..
The Verge
GHMC elections: JP Nadda holds massive roadshow in Hyderabad
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer
PM to visit vaccine centres in 3 citiesWhile in Hyderabad, the PM will visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facilities, where work on the development of India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine,..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India to review COVID vaccine production
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
Maharashtra State in Western India
SC: Courts mustn’t allow use of law to harass citizensThe Supreme Court on Friday spoke firmly about the sanctity of personal liberty and said it was the sacred duty of courts to ensure that the state did not use..
IndiaTimes
All I know is Kangana called Mumbai 'PoK', everything else is BMC's matter: Raut on Bombay HC's decision
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:32Published
COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray emphasises on single lockdown policyUddhav Thackeray also urged the Centre to work in tandem with state governments on the issue of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA
Bharat Biotech Indian biotechnology company and vaccine manufacturer
GHMC: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda among BJP bigwigs for Hyderabad civic poll campaignEven Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city, though not for electoral purposes - he will visit Bharat Biotech on November 29.
DNA
Bharat Biotech expects COVID-19 vaccine to be atleast 60% effective, launch likely in Q2 of 2021Bharat Biotech launched its third phase trials of Covaxin in Haryana on November 20. It had applied for permission to the DGCI on October 2
DNA
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech confirms adverse event during Covaxin phase 1 trial reported within 24 hoursThe adverse event occurred in a 35-year old participant with no co-morbidities, who was part of Phase 1 trials at a site in western India.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources