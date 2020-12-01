Global  
 

30 farmer unions decide to meet with Centre on Tuesday afternoon

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Around 30 farmer unions have accepted the Centre's invitation to hold talks over farm laws at Vigyan Bhawan in *New Delhi* at 3 pm on Tuesday.

As the protest entered its sixth day on Tuesdaym, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had invited the farm leaders to discuss the issues at Vigyan Bhavan. The leaders stated they...
News video: Govt invites Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhavan

Govt invites Kisan Unions for talks on Dec 1 at Vigyan Bhavan 01:20

 Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited leaders of Kisan Unions for talks on December 1 amid ongoing protests against Centre's farm laws. "It was decided that next round of talks will be held on December 3 but farmers are agitating, it's winter and there is COVID. So meeting should be...

