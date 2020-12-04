Global  
 

India warns Canada of serious damage to bilateral relations over Justin Trudeau's comments

Mid-Day Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
In a major diplomatic offensive, the Centre on Friday warned the Canadian government of serious damage to bilateral relations if it continued to interfere in India's domestic matters.

The ministry of external affairs on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and slammed the Justin Trudeau government over its recent...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau backs onging farmer protest in India, Watch the video|Oneindia News

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau backs onging farmer protest in India, Watch the video|Oneindia News 02:23

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has backed the Indian farmers protests raging in India. He said Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest, noting that the situation is concerning. He said the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is...

