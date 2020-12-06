Global  
 

Vijender Singh says will return Khel Ratna if farmers' demands not accepted

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 December 2020
India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the demands of farmers protesting against new agriculture laws are not accepted by the central government. ​​​​The 35-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani made an appearance at the protest site of the farmers - Delhi's Singhu border.
