Vijender Singh says will return Khel Ratna if farmers' demands not accepted

Watch: Delhi University students join protesting farmers at Singhu border



Students from Delhi University joined protesting farmers at Singhu border on December 5. Students have been providing help to the protesting farmers at Delhi-Haryana border. They engage in various tasks such as serving food, making posters and providing medical aid. Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Dec 5 after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. Another round of discussion has been scheduled for December 9. Farmers also said that protest will continue & Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 will be observed. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04