Boxer Vijender Singh says will return Khel Ratna award if new farm laws are not withdrawn

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Boxer Vijender Singh who joined the farmers' agitation at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Sunday said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn.

The farmers' protest at the Singhu border against Central Government's Farm laws entered the 11th day on Sunday....
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Congress decides to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 01:01

 Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest against new farm laws, Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08, informed party's National Spokesperson Pawan Khera in Delhi on December 06. He said, "Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. We will be...

