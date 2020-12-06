Boxer Vijender Singh says will return Khel Ratna award if new farm laws are not withdrawn
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () Boxer Vijender Singh who joined the farmers' agitation at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Sunday said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn.
