Political leaders pay tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on December 06 in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also joined him on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Meanwhile, at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also paid homage to architect of Constitution.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Kolkata on December 06 on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. While speaking to media persons, Dhankhar said, "As constitutional head of West Bengal, I'm deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of Constitution. It (the state) is distancing itself from the rule of law. The soul of Dr BR Ambedkar is under attacked."
