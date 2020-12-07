Central Vista project: Supreme Court allows ground-breaking ceremony with riders
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The SC on Monday expressed its strong dissatisfaction with the Centre but allowed it to go ahead with the proposed foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project after the govt assured no construction or demolition work would commence till the apex court decides the pending pleas. SC said it never thought the Centre will go ahead so aggressively with the construction.
