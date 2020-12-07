Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Central Vista project: Supreme Court allows ground-breaking ceremony with riders

IndiaTimes Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The SC on Monday expressed its strong dissatisfaction with the Centre but allowed it to go ahead with the proposed foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Central Vista project after the govt assured no construction or demolition work would commence till the apex court decides the pending pleas. SC said it never thought the Centre will go ahead so aggressively with the construction.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts [Video]

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts

Justice Amy Coney Barrett has been officially sworn in as the 115th justice on the Supreme Court. Coney Barrett recited the judicial oath Tuesday morning in a swearing-in ceremony administered by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Central Vista project: SC allows ground-breaking ceremony with riders

 The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to proceed with requisite paperwork and proposed ground-breaking ceremony for the Central Vista project. The apex...
IndiaTimes

No construction in Central Vista project till court decides: SC

 The Supreme Court on Monday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Centre for reportedly initiating construction process with announcement of ground breaking...
Mid-Day

Supreme Court allows foundation-laying ceremony for new Parliament building

 The government gives an undertaking to keep in abeyance construction or demolition of buildings and shifting of trees in the Central Vista area for now.
Hindu