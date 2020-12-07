Global  
 

Central Vista project: SC allows ground-breaking ceremony with riders

IndiaTimes Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to proceed with requisite paperwork and proposed ground-breaking ceremony for the Central Vista project. The apex court, however, said that no construction or demolition will take place till its decide on pending pleas opposing the Central Vista project.
