Bharat Bandh: Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah at 7 pm today

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Farmers will demand just a "yes or no" to their demands when they meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, their leaders said on Tuesday while claiming their 'Bharat Bandh' against the new farm laws is 'successful' and had impact in 25 states.

A group of farmer leaders will meet Shah on Tuesday evening, a day before their sixth...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bharat Bandh: Farmer unions, left political parties stop trains in Bhubaneswar

Bharat Bandh: Farmer unions, left political parties stop trains in Bhubaneswar 01:13

 In view of 'Bharat Bandh', Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions staged protest at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on December 08. They stopped trains at railway station to demonstrate 'bandh'. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.

Farmer Union leaders will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as protesters came out on roads in several parts of the country in response to ‘Bharat Bandh’. Home Minister..

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders extended support to 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08. Minister KT Rama Rao, Kavitha Kalvakuntla and others staged protest in Telangana's Ranga Reddy. Farmer unions..

Congress leaders staged protest in Bengaluru in support of 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on December 08. The protest was organised in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. They raised..

