Bharat Bandh: Farmer leaders to meet Amit Shah at 7 pm today
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Farmers will demand just a "yes or no" to their demands when they meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, their leaders said on Tuesday while claiming their 'Bharat Bandh' against the new farm laws is 'successful' and had impact in 25 states.
A group of farmer leaders will meet Shah on Tuesday evening, a day before their sixth...
In view of 'Bharat Bandh', Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions staged protest at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on December 08. They stopped trains at railway station to demonstrate 'bandh'. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders extended support to 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08. Minister KT Rama Rao, Kavitha Kalvakuntla and others staged protest in Telangana's Ranga Reddy. Farmer unions..