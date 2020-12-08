Global  
 

Bharat Bandh: 13 farmer leaders leave Singhu border to meet Amit Shah

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
A delegation of 13 farmer leaders have left the Singhu border, one of the protest sites of the farmers on the outskirts of the national capital, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Tuesday evening.

The meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. on at Shah's 6A, Krishna Menon Marg residence.

Noting that this...
 Farmer Union leaders will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as protesters came out on roads in several parts of the country in response to ‘Bharat Bandh’. Home Minister Amit Shah will meet protesting farmers at his residence in New Delhi at 7 pm on Tuesday. Rakesh...

