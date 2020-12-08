Bharat Bandh: 13 farmer leaders leave Singhu border to meet Amit Shah
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () A delegation of 13 farmer leaders have left the Singhu border, one of the protest sites of the farmers on the outskirts of the national capital, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Tuesday evening.
The meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. on at Shah's 6A, Krishna Menon Marg residence.
Farmer Union leaders will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening as protesters came out on roads in several parts of the country in response to ‘Bharat Bandh’. Home Minister Amit Shah will meet protesting farmers at his residence in New Delhi at 7 pm on Tuesday. Rakesh...
Aam Aadmi Party leaders are protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that he and several other leaders were..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published