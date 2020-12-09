IPL, coronavirus and US election results top Google searches in 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and US election results dominated online searches in 2020, though the Indian Premier League remained the top trending query in India, according to the annual ‘Year in Search’ list by Google.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India
Rohit Sharma passes fitness testNew Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Opener Rohit Sharma has been declared fit by the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his hamstring..
WorldNews
'Abdul Samad did wonders in IPL-13, have faith in him': Suresh Raina
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16Published
Google American technology company
Google pushes return to office to September and will test flexible work weekIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google has pushed back its return to the office until September, and will experiment with a hybrid model..
The Verge
Internet erupts as Google goes downFirst, you see the endless spinning of the wheel in your browser. Then, one by one, your application switch off as 404 pages and "oops, there was a problem"..
New Zealand Herald
Zoom calls are beginning to arrive on the Google Nest Hub MaxPhoto: Google
Google is starting to roll out Zoom support for the Nest Hub Max smart display as an early preview for users in the US, UK, Canada, and..
The Verge
Ubisoft’s game subscription service now supports Google Stadia for freeIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Ubisoft announced on Monday that its game subscription service, Ubisoft Plus, is adding support for Google..
The Verge
Timnit Gebru: Google and big tech are 'institutionally racist'The AI academic at the centre of a race row at Google speaks to BBC News.
BBC News
