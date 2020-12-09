Global  
 

IPL, coronavirus and US election results top Google searches in 2020

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic and US election results dominated online searches in 2020, though the Indian Premier League remained the top trending query in India, according to the annual ‘Year in Search’ list by Google.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Google releases its annual 'Year In Search' list

Google releases its annual 'Year In Search' list 00:39

 Google is out with its annual "Year In Search" list - featuring the 2020's top trending searches. It was a big job considering the massive amount of newsworthy things happening this year.

Rohit Sharma passes fitness test

 New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Opener Rohit Sharma has been declared fit by the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his hamstring..
WorldNews
'Abdul Samad did wonders in IPL-13, have faith in him': Suresh Raina [Video]

'Abdul Samad did wonders in IPL-13, have faith in him': Suresh Raina

Former player of the Indian cricket team, Suresh Raina conducted trials for players in Jammu. Suresh Raina Cricket Academy held trials for players of senior age group on December 07. Speaking to ANI in Jammu on December 07, Raina spoke on performance of JandK's all-round player Abdul Samad and his debut in 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He said, "Abdul Samad has performed really very well in IPL-13. He showed his encouragement and self-motivation even in lack of facilities and still he has done so much and did wonders in IPL." "I have faith in Samad and have also spoken to him. Many players will come forward after watching him play. If they will get proper facilities then they will really play well in future," Raina added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Google pushes return to office to September and will test flexible work week

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google has pushed back its return to the office until September, and will experiment with a hybrid model..
The Verge

Internet erupts as Google goes down

 First, you see the endless spinning of the wheel in your browser. Then, one by one, your application switch off as 404 pages and "oops, there was a problem"..
New Zealand Herald

Zoom calls are beginning to arrive on the Google Nest Hub Max

 Photo: Google

Google is starting to roll out Zoom support for the Nest Hub Max smart display as an early preview for users in the US, UK, Canada, and..
The Verge

Ubisoft’s game subscription service now supports Google Stadia for free

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Ubisoft announced on Monday that its game subscription service, Ubisoft Plus, is adding support for Google..
The Verge

Timnit Gebru: Google and big tech are 'institutionally racist'

 The AI academic at the centre of a race row at Google speaks to BBC News.
BBC News

