Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Parliament building will be a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the new Parliament building will be a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat and that the aspirations of 21st century India will be fulfilled in the new building.

The Prime Minister expressed his views while laying the foundation stone of new Parliament building which is proposed to be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sarva Dharma Prarthana held at new Parliament bhoomi pujan: Watch | Oneindia News

Sarva Dharma Prarthana held at new Parliament bhoomi pujan: Watch | Oneindia News 04:42

 Various religious leaders performed prayers at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new parliament building in the capital in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Watch the diversity of India here. #NewParliamentBuilding #SarvaDharmaPrarthana #NarendraModi

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Worried Marketers Can Rediscover Identity: Epsilon’s Stevens [Video]

How Worried Marketers Can Rediscover Identity: Epsilon’s Stevens

CHICAGO - Despite the traditional fabric of ad targeting being torn up, the key relationship between publisher and consumer can be restored by a holy trinity of new approaches. That is according to an..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:41Published
Farm group from Haryana meets Agriculture minister, backs Centre's new laws [Video]

Farm group from Haryana meets Agriculture minister, backs Centre's new laws

A group of farmers met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lend support to three new farm laws. The farmers from Haryana also appealed Tomar not to repeal the legislation. Their demand..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:45Published
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmer protests [Video]

‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmer protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the importance of bringing reforms. PM said laws useful for the previous century are a burden for the next century. PM said earlier reforms were carried out..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will be equipped with all modern audio visual...
Mid-Day

New Parliament building: PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone on December 10; know cost, size and new additions

 The new Parliament building at Sansad Marg is an intrinsic part of the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.
Zee News