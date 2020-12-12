Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney functioning at 25%, situation alarming: Dr Umesh Prasad
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () The physician of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Dr Umesh Prasad on Saturday said that the latter's kidney is functioning at 25 per cent and the situation can deteriorate at any time in future. "The rate at which his disease is getting worse and since he has diabetes for the last 20 years, his end organ is damaging in an escalating manner," said the physician.
Jharkhand High Court deferred hearing of bail plea of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav in fodder scam case related to Dumka Treasury. The High Court will resume its hearing on December 11. Speaking on this, Lalu's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "The next date of the bail plea hearing is December 11. We have been instructed to bring records related to Lalu Prasad Ji's half-sentence from the lower court and get it verified before further arguments."
BJP MLA from Pirpainti, Lallan Kumar Paswan on November 26 handed over transcript of alleged phone call he received from jailed Lalu Yadav, to police. RJD chief allegedly asked him to not to vote in the election for State assembly Speaker's post. "We decided to lodge an FIR against Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on his telephonic conversation with me, where he tried to tempt me and asked me to be absent from Bihar Assembly. This is how these people are playing with democracy," said MLA Paswan.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border and said that Aam Aadmi Party has always stood by the farmers. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at the border. During his visit, Kejriwal also reviewed arrangements made for farmers by the city government. Kejriwal said that AAP members have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' since protests began. He reiterated the support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, December 8. Opposition including Congress, TRS Left parties, TMC, RJD have also decided to support the strike. Farmers have been protesting against the three laws since November 26, demanding their repeal. Talks between farmers' unions and the union govt have failed to produce a breakthrough. Another round of talks is scheduled on Wednesday, December 9.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:14Published
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Central government over the three farm laws. Yadav, along with other party workers and leaders, participated in a protest against the farm laws. In Patna, the RJD leader asked the government to take back the farm laws. “We have to save the country from the privatization of the farming sector,” Yadav said. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin reportedly questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami over his silence on the farm laws. Stalin, who was participating in a public rally to protest against the farm laws, hit out at Tamil Nadu CM. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary take oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar. Vijay Kumar Choudhary served as speaker of Bihar Legislative..
In Dumka treasury case, Jharkhand High Court has deferred hearing of bail plea of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav for November 27. Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer, Prabhat Kumar said, "CBI has asked for..