Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 606
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The state recorded a total of 3,717 new cases over the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 tally to 18.80 lakh cases, while the city saw a dip in fresh cases with just 606 infections recorded on Sunday. Maharashtra reported 70 deaths with the *COVID* toll in the state hitting 48,209. The Thane Municipal Corporation area, Navi...
The state recorded a total of 3,717 new cases over the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 tally to 18.80 lakh cases, while the city saw a dip in fresh cases with just 606 infections recorded on Sunday. Maharashtra reported 70 deaths with the *COVID* toll in the state hitting 48,209. The Thane Municipal Corporation area, Navi...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources