Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 606

From The Few, Many: Boston Medical Conference Deemed Super-Spreader Event In late February, Biogen held a medical conference in Boston, Massachusetts. According to Business Insider, contact tracing revealed 100 cases of COVID-19 were directly linked to the event. And a new..

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-13-20 The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,958 new coronavirus infections and 84 additional deaths in the state. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2KjvgLe

Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases show a slight rise from Monday The number of cases in the state rose from Monday as it recorded 4,026 new cases on Tuesday taking the total tally to 18.59 lakh cases. The total number of...

Mid-Day 5 days ago





Maharashtra's recovery rate dips, daily COVID-19 cases rise over 4,000 again The number of cases in the state again crossed 4,000 with 4,268 new cases taking the total tally to 18.72 lakh cases on Friday. The total number of COVID-related...

Mid-Day 2 days ago



