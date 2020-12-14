Global  
 

Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 606

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Mumbai's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 606The state recorded a total of 3,717 new cases over the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 tally to 18.80 lakh cases, while the city saw a dip in fresh cases with just 606 infections recorded on Sunday. Maharashtra reported 70 deaths with the *COVID* toll in the state hitting 48,209. The Thane Municipal Corporation area, Navi...
