Veham Song: Asim Riaz's expressions and Armaan Malik's vocals steal the show in this song about heartbreak

Bollywood Life Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz is here with another music single called Veham. This time the model has collaborated with Sakshi Malik. Veham is sung by none other than Armaan Malik whose vocals perfectly suit Asim Riaz's emotions on screen. All Asim Riaz fans should must watch this one as he is amazing at it.
